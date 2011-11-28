TOKYO, Nov 28 Japan's Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp , will shut its sole naphtha cracker in western Japan from early March 2012 for about 40 days for scheduled maintenance, a company official said on Monday.

Reflecting weak demand in Asia, the company has lowered the operating rate of the cracker to around 85 percent this month, the official also said.

Following is the maintenance schedule for the firm's naphtha cracker in Japan in 2012.

(capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance for 2012 ------------------------------------------------------------ Asahi Kasei Mizushima 443 From early March (about 40 days) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)