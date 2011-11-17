TOKYO, Nov 17 Japan's Showa Denko KK said on Thursday it will reduce the utilisation rate at its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker to about 70 percent in early 2012 due to planned maintenance.

During the work, which will require a partial shutdown, the company will check furnaces accounting for 200,000 tpy of output for about 40 days from mid-March, a spokesman said.

The company has gradually lowered the cracker's utilisation rate since October from about 95 percent due to weakening demand for plastics in China, and the run rate currently stands at around 90 percent, he added.

The cracker's capacity is shown below.

(capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance schedule ------------------------------------------------------------ Showa Denko Oita 695 Partial turnaround from mid-March

