TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Showa Denko KK said on Monday it expects to restart its sole 695,000 tonnes-per-year naphtha cracker on June 8, after a delay in repair work.
The company last month had delayed the restart to sometime between June 7-10 from the end of May.
The company shut all production at the cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit. The plant had been partially shut since March 7 for checks on new furnaces. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)
