TOKYO May 11 Japan's Showa Denko KK said on Friday it expects to restart its sole 695,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker sometime between June 7-10, later than its previous target of a start by the end of May, as repairs are taking longer than expected.

The company shut all production at the cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit. The plant had been partially shut since March 7 for checks on new furnaces. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)