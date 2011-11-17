TOKYO, Nov 17 Japan's Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemical producer, said on Thursday it plans to shut its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker from mid-March to mid-April for scheduled maintenance.

The company has kept the utilisation rate of the cracker at a high level, the spokesman said, without giving a specific figure.

Meanwhile, police and the fire department have been inspecting the company's fire-hit No.2 vinyl chloride monomer-producing plant at the Nanyo complex in western Japan, the spokesman said.

The company will consult with the local authorities but aims to restart the No.1 and No.3 vinyl chloride monomer plants at the complex soon, the spokesman added.

Tosoh's Nanyo complex, which operates three vinyl chloride monomer manufacturing plants, can produce 1.2 million tonnes per year of the material used in making plastic.

The No.2 plant can make 550,000 tonnes a year. The No.1 and No.3 plants are capable of manufacturing 250,000 tonnes and 400,000 tonnes per year, respectively. The No.1 plant had been shut for turnaround at the time of the fire on Sunday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)