TOKYO, April 4 Japanese chemicals maker Tosoh Corp said on Wednesday it aims to restart one of its three vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan next month, following a fire in mid-November.

The company expects it needs about a month to get the local government's approval and resume operations of the No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant with capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year, a company spokesman said.

The company expects to take about two to three months to restart the 400,000 tpy No.3 plant at the firm's Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, but it had no schedule yet for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2 monomer plants.

The No.1 plant had been shut for turnaround at the time of the fire in November.

The Nanyo complex can produce an annual 1.2 million tonnes of vinyl chloride monomer, a intermediate chemical compound used to make plastics and other goods, accounting for about a third of the nation's total capacity of 3.52 million tpy. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)