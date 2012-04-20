UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemicals producer, said it would delay the restart of its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by about a week from Friday due to a problem with a boiler facility.
The cracker has been shut since March 11 for scheduled maintenance. The company originally planned to restart the cracker on April 14, but the schedule had been delayed by about a week due to cleaning work. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.