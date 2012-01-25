TOKYO Jan 25 Japan's Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemical producer, said on Wednesday it did not know how long it would continue curbing production at its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker due to slow ethylene demand.

The company has lowered its runs at the cracker to below 90 percent since sometime in October-December after operating at near full capacity in April-September, a Tosoh spokesman said.

The firm has still not set definite dates for planned maintenance on the cracker, though this has been slated to happen from mid-March to mid-April, he added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)