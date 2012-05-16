(Corrects to remove reference to unit being fire-hit in
TOKYO May 9 Tosoh Corp restarted one
of its three vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan on
Tuesday, the Japanese chemicals maker said on Wednesday, marking
the first restart at its Nanyo complex since a fire in
mid-November.
The No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant with capacity of
250,000 tonnes per year (tpy) started operations after receiving
approval from authorities, the company said.
The company had began preparation on April 28 to restart the
unit, which was shut for turnaround at the time of the fire.
The Nanyo complex can produce a total 1.2 million tpy of
vinyl chloride monomer, a intermediate chemical compound used to
make plastics and other goods, accounting for about a third of
the nation's total capacity of 3.52 million tpy.
The company aims to restart in June the 400,000 tpy No.3
plant at the Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, but it had
no schedule yet for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2
monomer plant, a company spokesman said.
