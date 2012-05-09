* Nanyo complex accounts to a third of Japan's monomer
TOKYO May 9 Tosoh Corp restarted one
of its three vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan on
Tuesday, the Japanese chemicals maker said on Wednesday, the
first restart at its Nanyo complex which was struck by fire in
mid-November.
The No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant with capacity of
250,000 tonnes per year (tpy) started operations after receiving
approval from authorities, the company said.
The Nanyo complex can produce a total 1.2 million tpy of
vinyl chloride monomer, a intermediate chemical compound used to
make plastics and other goods, accounting for about a third of
the nation's total capacity of 3.52 million tpy.
Tosoh also said it aims to restart in June the 400,000 tpy
No.3 plant at the Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, but it
had no schedule yet for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy
No.2 monomer plant, a company spokesman said.
Separately, Idemitsu Kosan Co said its Tokuyama
naphtha plant, which supplies pipeline ethylene to Tosho's Nanyo
plant, saw higher utilisation rates from late April due to the
partial restart at Nanyo.
Idemitsu operates two naphtha crackers with ethylene making
capacity of 256,000 tpy and 367,000 tpy each at its Tokuyama
complex.
