* Nanyo complex accounts for a third of Japan's monomer capacity

* Run rate up at neighbouring naphtha plant since late Apr - Idemitsu

TOKYO, May 9 Tosoh Corp restarted one of its three vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan on Tuesday, the Japanese chemicals maker said on Wednesday, the first restart at its Nanyo complex which was struck by fire in mid-November.

The No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant with capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year (tpy) started operations after receiving approval from authorities, the company said.

The Nanyo complex can produce a total 1.2 million tpy of vinyl chloride monomer, a intermediate chemical compound used to make plastics and other goods, accounting for about a third of the nation's total capacity of 3.52 million tpy.

Tosoh also said it aims to restart in June the 400,000 tpy No.3 plant at the Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, but it had no schedule yet for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2 monomer plant, a company spokesman said.

Separately, Idemitsu Kosan Co said its Tokuyama naphtha plant, which supplies pipeline ethylene to Tosho's Nanyo plant, saw higher utilisation rates from late April due to the partial restart at Nanyo.

Idemitsu operates two naphtha crackers with ethylene making capacity of 256,000 tpy and 367,000 tpy each at its Tokuyama complex. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)