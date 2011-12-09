Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will conduct planned maintenance on its naphtha cracker at its Kawasaki plant near Tokyo in 2012, industry sources familiar with the matter said.
The company conducts maintenance on the cracker once every four years. A JX spokesman declined comment.
The company last conducted a turnaround at the unit between Aug. 21 and Sept. 30 2008.
The following table shows its maintenance schedule for next year. Capacity is in thousand tonnes of ethylene per year.
Location Capacity Maintenance date
Kawasaki 404 Sometime Aug-Sept (for about a month) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.