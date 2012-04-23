SINGAPORE, April 23 Honam Petrochemical bought at least one naphtha cargo for first-half June arrival at Daesan, the first South Korean firm to purchase June volumes, traders said on Monday.

Honam paid around $20.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the 25,000-tonne, open-spec grade cargo, similar to levels it paid for 75,000 tonnes for second-half May arrival a week ago.

"The premiums reflect a stable market and are not weaker as initially expected," said a North Asian trader.

Refinery outages in India and Egypt have helped support prices. India's MRPL has completely shut its plant following a water shortage.

Egypt will defer two April naphtha shipments to Asia to May and June from the Suez after a fire hit a storage area of a plant operated by Nasr Petroleum Company.

In the meantime, demand for open-spec grade naphtha is healthy in South Korea.

Honam needs 12-15 naphtha cargoes a month following an expansion at its Yeosu cracker which raised capacity 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kim Coghill)