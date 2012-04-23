Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SINGAPORE, April 23 Honam Petrochemical bought at least one naphtha cargo for first-half June arrival at Daesan, the first South Korean firm to purchase June volumes, traders said on Monday.
Honam paid around $20.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the 25,000-tonne, open-spec grade cargo, similar to levels it paid for 75,000 tonnes for second-half May arrival a week ago.
"The premiums reflect a stable market and are not weaker as initially expected," said a North Asian trader.
Refinery outages in India and Egypt have helped support prices. India's MRPL has completely shut its plant following a water shortage.
Egypt will defer two April naphtha shipments to Asia to May and June from the Suez after a fire hit a storage area of a plant operated by Nasr Petroleum Company.
In the meantime, demand for open-spec grade naphtha is healthy in South Korea.
Honam needs 12-15 naphtha cargoes a month following an expansion at its Yeosu cracker which raised capacity 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)