HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 7:55 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0055 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
SINGAPORE May 7 Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) bought a June naphtha cargo from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) in a rare move, traders said, paying a steep premium of about $51 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Traders said the move was surprising as IPG has not previously been seen buying any spot naphtha directly through tenders.
The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for June 4-5 loading from Hazira port. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.