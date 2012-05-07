SINGAPORE May 7 Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) bought a June naphtha cargo from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) in a rare move, traders said, paying a steep premium of about $51 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Traders said the move was surprising as IPG has not previously been seen buying any spot naphtha directly through tenders.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for June 4-5 loading from Hazira port. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Watson)