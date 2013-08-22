SINGAPORE Aug 22 Malaysia-based Lotte Chemical
Titan has fully restored operations at its 720,000 tonnes per
year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex in Pasir Gudang following an
outage in early August, traders said on Thursday.
The petrochemical maker had restarted its 440,000 tpy
cracker around mid-August while the smaller 280,000 tpy unit
resumed operations earlier this week.
Titan is owned by South Korea's top ethylene maker Lotte
Chemical, which operates two crackers totalling 2 million tpy.
Japanese JX Nippon Oil's 404,000 tpy cracker located at
Kawasaki however remained shut following an outage around Aug.
18. Traders said they do no expect the Japanese unit to resume
operations anytime before end August.
The naphtha feedstock market has been under pressure
recently as North Asian buyers now have the option of purchasing
cheaper alternative liquefied petroleum feedstock to replace a
small portion of the light fuel.