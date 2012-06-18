TOKYO May 18 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
said on Monday it has won government approval to skip annual
maintenance shutdowns at its two Kashima naphtha crackers, so
that both crackers are not shut in the same year.
The trade ministry has said the 392,000 tonnes per year No.1
cracker and the 489,000 tpy No.2 cracker at the Kashima complex
can continue operations for up to two years without maintenance
shutdowns, a company spokesman said.
Previously, Mitsubishi Chemical, a unit of Mitsubishi
Chemical Holdings, had been required to shut them every
year after it was slapped with administrative sanctions in 2008,
following a fire at the facility that resulted in four deaths.
The company, which shut No.1 Kashima cracker on May 10 for
scheduled maintenance, plans to restart it on July 4, a company
spokesman said. The Kashima No.2 cracker is set to be shut next
year.
The No.1 Kashima cracker will be closed in May-June 2014 as
part of the domestic industry's shift to high-end petrochemical
products in the face of increased competition from Middle
Eastern rivals, the company said last week.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)