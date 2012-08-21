TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc
on Tuesday shut a naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant
in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with an ethylene making capacity of
612,000 tonnes per year, because of problems with an electrical
system, a company spokesman said.
The company has been investigating the cause of the
problems, which cut power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co
at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday). It is not
yet clear how long it will take to restart the cracker, the
spokesman said.
