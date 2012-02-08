TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Tonen Chemical Corp is likely to skip scheduled maintenance on its 540,000 tonnes-per-year naphtha cracker in 2012, industry sources said.

The company's sole cracker in Kawasaki, eastern Japan, last completed scheduled maintenance in 2010, and the next round could be in 2014, sources said.

A spokesman for the company's parent firm, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, declined to comment. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)