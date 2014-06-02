UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, June 2 The Philippines' JG Summit Petrochemical Corp is deferring the delivery dates of a naphtha cargo due to delays in starting up the country's first naphtha cracker, traders familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The petrochemical firm, a unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc , is deferring the delivery dates to first-half July from second-half June. It was expected to start up its 320,000 tonnes per year cracker around end May.
It was unclear what had led to the delays in the start-up of the unit but traders said the cracker at Batangas City will now commence operations some time this week.
The validity of the tender for the 30,000-tonne naphtha cargo is now extended to June 9 from the original date this week. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources