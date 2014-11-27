SINGAPORE Nov 27 The Philippines' JG Summit has cancelled a tender to buy naphtha for first-half January delivery due to a lack of market direction and weak petrochemicals demand on the domestic front, traders said on Thursday.

The petrochemical maker, which operates a 320,000-tonne-per-year (tpy) naphtha cracker, the only such unit in the Philippines, is running the unit at about 70 percent of its capacity, a source familiar with the matter said.

However, JG Summit, a unit of JG Summit Holdings, may return to the market next week for feedstock, traders said.

"Crude prices are a concern. Most people are watching what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would do," said a source.

Oil ministers from the group countries are to meet in Vienna on Thursday.

Brent crude affects naphtha as the latter follows the direction of the oil price, which has fallen below $80 a barrel. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)