HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
SINGAPORE, April 26 Qatar's Tasweeq sold 20,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for May 21-22 loading to PetroChina at steep premiums of $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday.
They added that the cargo will likely be co-loaded with other naphtha held by PetroChina as that would help it maximise freight costs.
Tasweeq had previously sold 80,000 tonnes of a lighter grade of naphtha and gas-to-liquid naphtha to YNCC at less than $37 a tonne.
Naphtha supplies for May have been tight because of delays in shipments caused by refinery outages.
This has allowed sellers to fetch either sky-high or record premiums.
China's WEPEC and South Korea's S-Oil have each inked record deals this week with their buyers for May cargoes at premiums of about $32.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.