* Russian Novatek hires ex-Arcadia traders to spearhead
business
* Novatek exports to add to record naphtha flow to Asia
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Russia's Novatek has
started a naphtha trading desk in Singapore after hiring two
traders that were previously with London-based Arcadia Energy,
traders said on Friday.
Novatek said last month it registered Novatek Gas & Power
Asia in Singapore and that the new, wholly-owned Singapore-based
subsidiary would market products from its Ust-Luga condensate
complex.
Traders at the Novatek office in Singapore declined to
comment. The company spokesman in Moscow could not be reached as
the office there is shut for the New Year holidays.
Novatek's exports to Asia will add to the inflow of western
supply to the region that hit a record monthly average of 1.1
million tonnes last year, nearly double from 2012.
Novatek - controlled by its head Leonid Mikhelson and
Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of trading firm Gunvor, which also
has a naphtha desk in Singapore - exported its first naphtha
cargo from the Ust-Luga complex in June of 2013.
The Ust-Luga complex is estimated to produce 2 million to
2.5 million tonnes of naphtha a year. Traders estimated that
Novatek shipped an average of 150,000 tonnes of naphtha a month
to Asia between July and December.
"By setting up a base here in Asia, it means either they
want to increase their exports to the East or want to be more
committed to Asia," said a Singapore-based trader.
"They could be better off marketing naphtha to Asia than
selling in the west."
Petrochemical demand in Asia is growing, with China being
the top importer despite the country adding new petrochemical
capacities.
Traders said it was natural for the ex-Arcadia naphtha
traders to join Novatek as they had previously traded the
Russian barrels, although this could not be confirmed.
Among the customers Arcadia served were Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp, Asia's top naphtha importer.
Arcadia halted physical oil trading in Asia late last year
after its crude and gasoline traders joined GlencoreXstrata
in Singapore.