SINGAPORE Oct 4 Honam Petrochemical bought around 50,000 tonnes of first-half November naphtha at lower premiums, indicating a softer market, in what was South Korea's first spot tender in at least two weeks, traders said on Tuesday.

Honam paid around $4.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight for a 25,000-tonne cargo arriving in Daesan and about $3.75 a tonne for similar volumes arriving in Yeosu.

Last week, some buyers in South Korea had paid around $6.00-$7.00 a tonne for first-half November cargoes, but these deals were done through private negotiations.

Honam's buy tender was the first in at least two weeks.

"There were some competition among some sellers to win Honam's tender against the limited spot buying interest, which explains the lower-than-expected price," said a trader.

Shell's closure of its 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Bukom Island, Singapore, did little to lift sentiment as traders said the major's plant was not export-oriented where naphtha is concerned.

"The shutdown impact from Shell is more on distillates and gasoline rather than on naphtha," said another trader.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into naphtha, feel to a seven-week low on Monday at $110.93 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Miral Fahmy)