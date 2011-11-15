SINGAPORE Nov 15 Honam Petrochemical bought second-half December naphtha at about minus $3.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, lowest price paid in South Korea in about four months, traders said on Tuesday.

The two open-spec grade cargoes are to be delivered to Daesan, and the steeper discount reflected a market repeatedly hit by ample supplies.

Honam had on Nov. 2 and 9 bought a total of about 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half December arrival at Daesan at minus $1.25-$1.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)