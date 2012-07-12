SINGAPORE, July 12 South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical has bought at least 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for
August-September delivery, reflecting brisk demand amid tighter
supplies, traders said on Thursday.
But Samsung Total failed to secure volumes for second-half
August delivery although it had initially been seeking the
parcels.
Honam, South Korea's top ethylene maker with a total
capacity of 2 million tonnes a year (tpy), bought at least one
25,000-tonne cargo for second-half August arrival at Yeosu at
premiums of $8.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis.
The formula is on a 30-day price basis.
It bought at least another cargo for first-half September
arrival at Daesan at premiums of $5.00 a tonne, but this is
based on a 45-day pricing formula.
"Buyers are out earlier to buy September cargoes as they
could be concerned of higher premiums and even tighter supplies
ahead," said a Singapore-based trader.
Some traders were also expecting Taiwan's Formosa to return
to the spot market for September cargoes as it has been absent
for about two months.
Formosa, which operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy)
naphtha cracking complex in Mailiao, is Asia's top naphtha
buyer.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)