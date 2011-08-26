SINGAPORE Aug 26 South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical will shut the larger of two naphtha crackers in
the first half of October for a planned, month-long maintenance,
traders said on Friday.
The petrochemical firm is likely to take its 1 million
tonnes per year (tpy) cracker at Daesan offline around Oct. 10.
However, the shutdown may not have a sharp impact on the
market as it comes at a time when supplies are tighter than
before due to limited European exports to Asia.
Honam, South Korea's third largest cracker operator among
six firms, owns another 750,000-tpy cracker at Yeosu, which
already had a brief 10-day maintenance in April this year.
Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent
into crude, were at a $135.60 a tonne premium, the highest in
about 3-1/2 months.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)