SINGAPORE Aug 26 South Korea's Honam Petrochemical will shut the larger of two naphtha crackers in the first half of October for a planned, month-long maintenance, traders said on Friday.

The petrochemical firm is likely to take its 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker at Daesan offline around Oct. 10.

However, the shutdown may not have a sharp impact on the market as it comes at a time when supplies are tighter than before due to limited European exports to Asia.

Honam, South Korea's third largest cracker operator among six firms, owns another 750,000-tpy cracker at Yeosu, which already had a brief 10-day maintenance in April this year.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent into crude, were at a $135.60 a tonne premium, the highest in about 3-1/2 months. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)