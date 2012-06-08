SINGAPORE, June 8 South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has bought about 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half July arrival, with prices seen at parity to a slight premium to Japan spot quotes, lower than what YNCC paid two days ago, traders said on Friday.

"Prices are finally flat after months of being in premiums. The market is sinking fast and buyers are in no hurry to commit," said a trader.

Honam bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half July arrival at Yeosu at parity, and similar volumes for Daesan at a slight premium. Both prices were concluded on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis formula.

YNCC on Wednesday paid $1.50-$2.00 a tonne above Japan quotes on a C&F basis, lowest since Dec. 1 2011 when prices were also at parity to a slight discount in South Korea.

Naphtha supplies are rising as demand fell on cracker run cuts to combat weak petrochemical margins. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)