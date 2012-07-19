SINGAPORE, July 19 South Korea's spot demand for
naphtha stayed strong, with Honam Petrochemical having bought
50,000 tonnes of the petrochemical feedstock on Thursday, taking
its total purchases of August cargoes through tenders to around
200,000, traders said.
Honam paid an average of $12.50 a tonne premium for a
25,000-tonne open-spec cargo for second-half August arrival at
Daesan and similar volumes for the same arrival period at Yeosu.
South Korea's top ethylene maker operates a 1 million tonne
per year (tpy) cracker in Daesan and another 1 million tpy
cracker in Yeosu.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)