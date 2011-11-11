SINGAPORE Nov 11 South Korea's KPIC and Honam Petrochemical are close to finalising their 2012 naphtha deals at higher prices, as sellers were unwilling to release cargoes at low prices to combat previous sharp losses, traders said on Friday.

KPIC will likely lock in around 400,000 tonnes of naphtha for January-December 2012 arrival at premiums of about $2.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This will be higher versus minus $1.00 to premiums of $1.00 a tonne for 250,000 tonnes for January-December 2011 arrival.

Honam on the other hand pegged its bids at $1.00 a tonne discount for cargoes supplied to Yeosu port, and minus 50 cents for supplies delivered to Daesan port.

Traders said some sellers may accept Honam's bids and the final volumes the petrochemical maker buys will depend on how many sellers are willing to accept its bids.

Honam had a year ago signed a 2011 deal for 600,000 tonnes of naphtha at minus $4.50-$5.00 a tonne.

A string of term negotiations are ongoing as this is the season where buyers and sellers will discuss about renewing term contracts.

South Korea's S-Oil, United Emirates' ADNOC and Bahrain's Bapco are still in discussion to sell their term cargoes for next year. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)