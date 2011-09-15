SINGAPORE, Sept 15 LG Chem has bought second-half October naphtha volumes at premiums of around $6.50-$7.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, highest premium paid by a South Korean buyer since May 3.

The petrochemical maker has likely bought two cargoes of about 25,000 tonnes each, traders said, adding that one cargo is to be delivered to Yeosu and the other to Daesan where LG Chem's crackers are.

LG Chem had on Aug. 23 bought 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half October arrival at premiums of $4.00-$5.00 a tonne to the same formula.

Naphtha sentiment has been firm due to a lack of European exports to Asia and as India reduced its exports in September to less than 800,000 tonnes so far due to healthy domestic demand and refinery maintenance.

These volumes were below its monthly average from January-August at 910,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)