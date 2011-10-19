SINGAPORE/SEOUL Oct 19 South Korea's LG Chem has bought second-half naphtha cargoes at a slight premium, reflecting a weaker market as stubborn sluggish demand for petrochemicals hits sentiment, traders said on Wednesday.

LG Chem, which traders said suffered a minor outage at its naphtha cracker in Daesan, bought a medium-range cargo each for second-half arrival at Yeosu and Daesan at premiums close to parity to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

The marginal premium levels were lower than what Samsung Total, YNCC and Honam paid between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 at premiums of $1.25-$3.00 a tonne.

Traders said the 900,000-tonnes-per-year Daesan cracker encountered a compressor problem on Wednesday, forcing it to shut for two days.

But LG Chem's spokesman said the cracker was operating normally after a two-hour repair to change a valve.

LG Chem also operates a 1 million tpy cracker in Yeosu. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by Sugita Katyal)