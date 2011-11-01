SINGAPORE Nov 1 South Korea's LG Chem bought
first-half December naphtha at a discount of at least $1.25 a
tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis,
reflecting a persistently weak market, traders said on Tuesday.
The discounts paid contrasted with the slight premiums it
had forked out on Oct. 19 for 50,000 tonnes of spot naphtha for
second-half November arrival.
A battered petrochemical market caused by a lack of Chinese
demand will keep spot prices at a discount for now, traders
said.
LG bought a medium-range cargo for Daesan arrival at a
discount of $1.25 a tonne, and another medium range parcel for
Yeosu arrival for the same period at a steeper discount, but
actual discount levels for the Yeosu cargo were not immediately
known.
