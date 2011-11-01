SINGAPORE Nov 1 South Korea's LG Chem bought first-half December naphtha at a discount of at least $1.25 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, reflecting a persistently weak market, traders said on Tuesday.

The discounts paid contrasted with the slight premiums it had forked out on Oct. 19 for 50,000 tonnes of spot naphtha for second-half November arrival.

A battered petrochemical market caused by a lack of Chinese demand will keep spot prices at a discount for now, traders said.

LG bought a medium-range cargo for Daesan arrival at a discount of $1.25 a tonne, and another medium range parcel for Yeosu arrival for the same period at a steeper discount, but actual discount levels for the Yeosu cargo were not immediately known. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)