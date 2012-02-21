SINGAPORE Feb 21 South Korea's LG Chem
has likely bought two first-half April naphtha cargoes at
premiums of $23.50-$24.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, up more than 17 percent compared
to a previous deal, traders said on Tuesday.
The petrochemical firm bought a 25,000-tonne of open-spec
grade cargo for delivery into Yeosu at around $23.50 a tonne,
and another 25,000 tonnes for delivery into Daesan at about
$24.00 a tonne.
This was 17.50-20.00 percent higher versus a previous deal
for a cargo arriving in second-half March at $20.00 a tonne.
Tight naphtha supplies caused by refinery maintenance in
Saudi Arabia and limited Western cargoes arriving in March amid
firm demand had caused premiums to rise.
"Premiums may start to soften for cargoes for second-half
April delivery as traders are now bringing in more Western
cargoes for April arrival in Asia," said a Singapore-based
trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)