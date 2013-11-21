SINGAPORE, Nov 21 South Korea, Asia's top petrochemicals production hub outside China, is expected to have two naphtha crackers with a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 million tonnes per year (tpy) going into maintenance in 2014, traders said on Thursday. This is more than double compared to the 660,000 tpy taken offline in South Korea this year for planned maintenance. LG Chem will shut its 1 million tpy Yeosu cracker for maintenance starting in October 2014, traders said. YNCC will take its 465,000 tpy cracker offline either in September or October next year, traders said. Japan will also see more capacity being taken offline in 2014 for maintenance versus 2013. Below is a list of crackers in South Korea: Company Location Capacity Dates Last Planned (in '000 tonnes) for 2014 Maintenance Lotte Chem Yeosu 1000 None 2012 Lotte Chem Daesan 1000 None 2011 KPIC Onsan 460 None 2013 LG Chem Daesan 900 None 2011 LG Chem Yeosu 1000 Oct to Nov 2010 SK Energy Ulsan 200 None 2013 SK Energy Ulsan 660 None 2010 Samsung Total Daesan 1000 None 2011 YNCC Yeochun 857 None 2011 YNCC Yeochun 578 None 2012 YNCC Yeochun 465 Sept or Oct 2010 ------------------------------------------------------------ Total Capacity 8.12 mln tpy ------------------------------------------------------------ * These are tentative plans and may be changed. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)