SINGAPORE Jan 11 South Korea's S-Oil has
offered 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha for February lifting from
Onsan while Honam Petrochemical Corp has bought 75,000 tonnes at
steady premiums amid a firm market, traders said on Wednesday.
S-Oil offered the cargo for Feb. 9-25 lifting in a tender
which closes Wednesday, with bids valid until around 1100 GMT on
the same day.
S-Oil last sold a September parcel to a Japanese trader at
premiums of around $3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It is not immediately clear if the refiner has exported any
more spot volumes on a private basis as it has term commitments.
The offer came at a time when demand is stronger as more
buying interest emerged from Taiwan's CPC and Formosa while
demand from South Korea has remained healthy due to high cracker
run rates.
Honam bought the three cargoes for second-half February
arrival at Daesan at premiums of about $8.00 a tonne to Japan
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, similar to levels it
paid on Jan. 3 for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half
February arrival.
