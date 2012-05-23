SINGAPORE May 23 South Korea's S-Oil offered 33,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 26-30 lifting from Onsan and may have to accept sharply lower prices in view of demand slumping ahead on cracker runs cuts, traders said on Wednesday.

In late April, it sold a late May cargo at record high premiums of $32 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It fetched $10 a tonne premiums just last week for naphtha lifting for a 6-month period starting July this year despite the highest bids being at $3-$4.

"Expect a sharp drop in prices, which are going down, down and down," said a trader.

Market has been worn down by bearish news of crackers cutting runs from South Korea to Taiwan to Thailand on bad petrochemical margins. FOB premiums have been falling.

This was reflected in Kuwait's sale of 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha to Vitol this week for end May loading at premiums of about $20 a tonne to Middle East quotes.

It had previously sold 24,000 tonnes of light naphtha to Mitsui Chemicals for May 22-23 loading at $37 a tonne premiums.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)