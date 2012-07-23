SINGAPORE, July 23 South Korea's S-Oil
has sold 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha for Aug.
18-22 loading from Onsan to Japan's Itochu at sharply
higher premiums than a June cargo it sold in late May on the
back of a stronger market, traders said on Monday.
The spot cargo was sold late last week between premiums of
$10.50 and $13.50 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis. That was sharply higher than a slight
premium of less than $1.00 it fetched for a late June cargo also
sold to Itochu.
It was unclear if South Korea's third largest refinery has
managed to sell any spot for July lifting although it made an
offer previously.
The Asian naphtha market started improving early this month
due to better petrochemical profits, with an unexpected shutdown
at JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp hastening the recovery as naphtha
supply was cut.
