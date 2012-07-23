(Updates price, adds IRPC)
SINGAPORE, July 23 South Korea's S-Oil Corp
and Thailand's IRPC Pcl have sold a total
of about 71,000 tonnes of August naphtha to Itochu Corp
, with the former fetching premiums that were at least
10 times higher than a June cargo, traders said on Monday.
South Korea's third-largest refiner sold 33,000 tonnes of
light naphtha for Aug. 18-22 loading from Onsan to Itochu at
premiums of $12.00-$13.50 to Japan spot quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
That was sharply higher compared with premiums of less than
$1.00 fetched for a late June cargo also sold to Itochu.
It was unclear whether S-Oil managed to sell any spot for
July lifting, although it had made an offer previously.
The Asian naphtha market showed signs of improvement early
this month on better petrochemical profits, with an unexpected
shutdown at JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp hastening the recovery
as naphtha supply was reduced.
IRPC sold about 38,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha for the
second half of August to the Japanese trader, but exact premium
levels were not known.
Traders estimated that Itochu had likely paid a premium of
$56-$60 per tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis compared with
nearly $45-$50 per tonne IRPC received from Phillips 66 for a
second-half June cargo.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)