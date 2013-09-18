SINGAPORE, Sept 18 South Korea's SK Energy has sold 30,000 tonnes of spot naphtha for second-half October loading to oil major BP, a rare buyer of the refiner's spot naphtha, traders said on Wednesday.

The deal done price was not immediately clear but traders said levels could be similar to a deal done between Itochu and SK Energy for a cargo lifting in end August at flat to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The South Korean top refiner by capacity, whose naphtha cargoes are usually targeted at the Japanese market, had been said previously to have sold a September parcel to Socar but this could not be confirmed.

Overall, the naphtha market has fallen sharply compared to first quarter of this year when refinery maintenance and strong demand created a supply crunch.

In March for example, SK Energy sold an April cargo to Marubeni at a premium of $50 and $52 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis.