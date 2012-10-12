SINGAPORE Oct 12 South Korea's YNCC
has bought around 75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for
second-half November delivery at premiums of about $13.50-$14.00
a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis,
traders said on Friday.
The purchase came a day after Honam had bought similar
volumes for November delivery at $13.00-$14.00 a tonne, which
were the highest premium seen in South Korea in about 3-1/2
weeks.
"The premiums reflect where the market is now," said a
Singapore-based trader.
South Korea's demand has been healthy as crackers are mostly
running at high rates.
At least two more South Korean buyers have not completed
their November purchases, said a North Asian trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)
(lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters
Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net)