UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 South Korea's YNCC bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at about $10.50 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the same as what rival Honam Petrochemical paid for naphtha last week, traders said on Monday.
YNCC bought the volumes, made up of three 25,000-tonne cargoes, for first-half November arrival.
Traders said South Korean demand for November naphtha cargoes should be largely steady compared to October as naphtha crackers are operating at full capacity.
South Korea produces a total of about 8.120 million tonnes of ethylene a year and imports more than 1.2 million tonnes of naphtha a month to meet its raw material needs.
Although China's ethylene production is higher, most of its naphtha feedstock is sourced domestically, unlike South Korea.
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.