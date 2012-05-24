Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SINGAPORE May 24 Saudi Aramco has sealed contracts for naphtha lifting in the second-half of the year with some buyers at record premiums of $25-$33 a tonne to its own price formula despite a weak market, traders said on Thursday.
Saudi Aramco set the premiums for A310 at a $33 a tonne premium, followed by A180 at a $31 a tonne premium, Jubail at a $29 a tonne premium and Rabigh/Jeddah naphtha at a $25 a tonne premium. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)