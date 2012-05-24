SINGAPORE May 24 Saudi Aramco has sealed contracts for naphtha lifting in the second-half of the year with some buyers at record premiums of $25-$33 a tonne to its own price formula despite a weak market, traders said on Thursday.

Saudi Aramco set the premiums for A310 at a $33 a tonne premium, followed by A180 at a $31 a tonne premium, Jubail at a $29 a tonne premium and Rabigh/Jeddah naphtha at a $25 a tonne premium. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)