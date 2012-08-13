SINGAPORE Aug 13 Saudi Aramco has sold about
four long-range vessels of naphtha totalling up to 220,000
tonnes for August loading from different ports at premiums in
the low $20s a tonne level to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB), traders said on Monday.
Of the four cargoes, two were of A180 grade, likely from
Yanbu. Another cargo consisted of naphtha from Rabigh and
Jeddah, and the last cargo contained naphtha from Jubail.
The premiums fetched for these were higher compared to July
cargoes Saudi Aramco sold at premiums of about $15 a tonne to
Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
The demand for naphtha saw a slight improvement due to
higher petrochemical prices and as Asia's top naphtha buyer
Formosa restarted its 700,000 tonnes per year No. 1 cracker last
week following a maintenance in June.
But traders were quick to add that strong Brent crude prices
and uncertainties over the long-standing European debt crisis
will continue to inject volatility into the naphtha market.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)