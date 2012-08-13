SINGAPORE Aug 13 Saudi Aramco has sold about four long-range vessels of naphtha totalling up to 220,000 tonnes for August loading from different ports at premiums in the low $20s a tonne level to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB), traders said on Monday.

Of the four cargoes, two were of A180 grade, likely from Yanbu. Another cargo consisted of naphtha from Rabigh and Jeddah, and the last cargo contained naphtha from Jubail.

The premiums fetched for these were higher compared to July cargoes Saudi Aramco sold at premiums of about $15 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

The demand for naphtha saw a slight improvement due to higher petrochemical prices and as Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa restarted its 700,000 tonnes per year No. 1 cracker last week following a maintenance in June.

But traders were quick to add that strong Brent crude prices and uncertainties over the long-standing European debt crisis will continue to inject volatility into the naphtha market. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)