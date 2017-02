SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell sold at least 40,000 tonnes of October/November naphtha swaps at $4.75-$5.00 a tonne, up from a week ago, traders said on Wednesday.

The sale was amid a fire at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery, implying that it is taking a bearish view of the market, said traders on Wednesday.

"It is an unusually high amount in just a day," said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Manash Goswami)