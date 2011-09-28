(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell sold at least 40,000 tonnes of October/November naphtha swaps at $4.75-$5.00 a tonne, up from a week ago, traders said on Wednesday.

The sale was amid a fire at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery, implying that it is taking a bearish view of the market, said traders on Wednesday.

"It is an unusually high amount in just a day," said a Singapore-based trader.

Shell's view of the market differed from other traders, who viewed the fire as bullish for the naphtha market because it would cut-off supplies from the oil major, possibly for an extended period of time.

"The fire's damage could be serious and the refinery may shut tonight," said a North Asian trader.

The fire, which damaged the pipelines delivering fuel into storage tanks, may lead to naphtha staying in tanks for a longer-than-expected period.

"The market is backwardated, and inventories are losing value if they are just sitting there. The market is strong now and October/November at $4.75-$5.00 is a value sell for Shell to lock in profits for the inventory," another Singapore-based naphtha trader said.

Shell is one of the largest naphtha traders in Asia by volume, particularly in the swaps market, and is also a major supplier of physical cargoes in the region.

The company's physical volumes come from both its refinery system as well as from trading barrels, which it buys from other producers. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Manash Goswami)