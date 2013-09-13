SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected to shut its 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene cracker in Bukom, Singapore, for maintenance and expansion works in the fourth quarter of 2014, trade sources said on Friday.

"We do not comment on operational matters," said a Shell spokeswoman when contacted by Reuters.

The three-and-a-half-year old cracker, which uses naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and heavy liquid hydrocarbons as raw material, will be shut for at least two to three months, trade sources added.

Shell had in November 2012 announced plans to debottleneck the Singapore cracker and raise the capacity by more than 20 percent but did not elaborate on the exact shutdown time.

The steam cracker currently provides ethylene via pipelines to its 750,000 tpy monoethylene glycol (MEG) plant in Jurong Island, where it is also adding more new petrochemical units to make use of the ethylene raw material.

Ethylene is a feedstock for mainly plastics, while MEG is used to produce consumer and industrial goods including polyester fibres used for clothing and PET bottles.