SINGAPORE, Sept 5 South Korea's LG Chem has
bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha at $18.50 to $19.00 a tonne
above Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis,
highest premium it has paid in nearly 4-1/2 months on tight
supplies, traders said on Wednesday.
It bought one 25,000-tonne cargo for second-half October
delivery to Yeosu and one 25,000-tonne cargo for the same
arrival period to Daesan.
The last time LG Chem had paid a steep premium for spot
naphtha was in late April when it bought a first-half June cargo
at $20 a tonne.
