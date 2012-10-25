SINGAPORE Oct 25 South Korea's S-Oil Corp has
sold 33,000 tonnes of naphtha to Japanese Marubeni at premiums
of $20s a tonne level to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis, higher compared with an August cargo it sold on July 22,
traders said on Thursday.
The cargo is scheduled for November lifting. It was unclear
if South Korea's third largest refiner had sold any spot cargoes
for September and October lifting, but its current premium
reflects a strong market now compared with July when it sold an
August cargo to Itochu at below $20.
Naphtha premiums have been well supported by demand, as
buyers are willing to fork out steep premiums to secure parcels
as seen in the rising prices for Indian cargoes.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, for instance, has
sold a 25,000-30,000-tonne for Nov. 3-8 loading from Vizag to
Socar at premiums of nearly $41 a tonne to Middle East quotes on
an FOB basis.
It had previously sold a cargo for Nov. 5-7 loading from
Mumbai to Vitol at premiums of $36-$37.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jijo Jacob)