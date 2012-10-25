SINGAPORE Oct 25 South Korea's S-Oil Corp has sold 33,000 tonnes of naphtha to Japanese Marubeni at premiums of $20s a tonne level to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher compared with an August cargo it sold on July 22, traders said on Thursday.

The cargo is scheduled for November lifting. It was unclear if South Korea's third largest refiner had sold any spot cargoes for September and October lifting, but its current premium reflects a strong market now compared with July when it sold an August cargo to Itochu at below $20.

Naphtha premiums have been well supported by demand, as buyers are willing to fork out steep premiums to secure parcels as seen in the rising prices for Indian cargoes.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, for instance, has sold a 25,000-30,000-tonne for Nov. 3-8 loading from Vizag to Socar at premiums of nearly $41 a tonne to Middle East quotes on an FOB basis.

It had previously sold a cargo for Nov. 5-7 loading from Mumbai to Vitol at premiums of $36-$37.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jijo Jacob)