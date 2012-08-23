SINGAPORE Aug 23 Naphtha's prompt September East-West (EW) spread fell further on Thursday to its lowest level since April 13 because 800,000-900,000 tonnes of Western arbitrage volumes are expected to reach Asian ports in September.

The naphtha EW spread is the differential between European and Asian prices.

The September EW has more than halved since August 14 as traders are seen to be aggressively selling down the contract to shut the arbitrage from Europe to prevent any more inflows that might threaten to further weaken sentiment.

Vitol and Citibank were seen as the main off-loaders of the September EW contract and were estimated to have sold around 40,000-50,000 tonnes of the spread at $3.75-$4.50 per tonne, according to trading sources.

Meanwhile, naphtha's September/October and October/November timespreads rebounded after fresh buying interest emerged from petrochemical makers.

The September/October timespread rose $1.37 per tonne to a $3.75 backwardation while the October/November timespread firmed 62 cents to a $3.50 per tonne backwardation.

Data from IE Singapore also showed a nearly 13 percent drop in onshore light distillates stocks at 8.324 million barrels, the lowest since February 2009. (Reporting By Bohan Loh; editing by James Jukwey)