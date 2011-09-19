SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has not restarted its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker as expected, likely due to ongoing repair work, traders said on Monday.

Many were expecting the cracker, shut around May 12 after a fire hit a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline, to restart over the weekend.

"There could be some ongoing repair works that have not been finalised. It's hard to determine when they can restart," said a trader.

The No 1 cracker was initially scheduled to resume operation around first-half August but a separate fire at a secondary unit in its refinery forced a postponement.

The firm operates two other crackers at its 2.93 million tonne per year (tpy) cracking complex. Its 1.2 million tpy No. 3 unit was shut for planned maintenance since the middle of August for 40-45 days.

Its 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker is running at full tilt. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)